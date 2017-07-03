The Warriors have signed Parramatta outside back Bureta Faraimo for the remainder of the NRL season.

The 26-year-old wing or centre will arrive in Auckland tomorrow and join the Warriors for the last nine rounds of the regular season before making a move to the UK at the end of the year.

Wellington-born and of American Samoan descent, Faraimo played 15 games for the Eels in 2014 and represented USA in four matches at the 2013 World Cup.

Faraimo has been playing for Wentworthville in the Intrust Super Premiership and is the competition's top tryscorer with 14 to his name so far this season.

"Bureta has been signed as back-up," said Warriors recruitment manager Tony Iro.



"At this stage he is heading to the UK at the end of the year and the opportunity came up (for the club to sign him).

"He was keen on getting back to New Zealand until the end of the year to spend time with family and Parramatta were OK with that happening.

"It's a short-term deal that's designed to provide us with back-up if we need it, so the value is there for us."

Faraimo is expected to make his club debut in next Saturday's ISP clash against St George Illawarra at Mt Smart Stadium.