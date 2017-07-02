We have really started to see the top eight pull away from the chasing pack in round 17 of the NRL.

With the Cowboys and Eels both winning and the Panthers, Warriors and Raiders all losing a four-point gap has opened up and it will now take a mammoth effort for those outside the playoffs spots making a run down the stretch.

Kiwi Watch

Ben Matulino and Shaun Johnson were standouts for the Warriors in their loss to Manly in Perth. Martin Taupau continued his strong form in Manly's win while Lewis Brown was also effective.

Jason Taumalolo ran for plenty of metres against the Raiders while star winger Jordan Rapana suffered through his worst game of the season for the Green Machine.

In the week after re-signing with Penrith impressive second-rower Corey Harawira-Naera showed some nice touches even though his side copped a hiding.

Best Performance





The Rabbitohs were red-hot in thumping the Penrith Panthers and putting a big dent in their finals hopes while keeping alive their own slim chances.

Winger Alex Johnston bagged five tries as the Rabbitohs ran riot. Key players Adam Reynolds and Sam Burgess were at the forefront of everything they did while the impressive Angus Crichton continues to develop.

Standout Player

With the focus on who will replace Johnathan Thurston in the Queensland State of Origin side for the game 3 decider Michael Morgan chose the perfect time to put on a clinic against the Raiders.

Morgan was impressive with his play selection and game management and had a hand in almost everything the Cowboys did.

Key Moment





The tide turned in the Manly v Warriors match as we approached the halfway point of the first half in Perth. Manly got their hands on the ball and began dominating the Warriors in the middle third and the game completely changed. It had been all Warriors to that point.

Controversy

Des Hasler will claim his side was robbed in golden point against the Eels but I've gone with the sin-binning of Sam Burgess and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak after a melee.

Referee Matt Cecchin opted to sit down the pair after the game spilled over following a Burgess hit on Nathan Cleary. The big Englishman hammered a prone Cleary on the ground in a perfectly legal hit. Watene-Zelezniak responded by aggressively pushing Burgess and numerous players rushed in.

When all was said and done no punches were thrown but the game resorted to a slap-a-thon, which somehow resulted in sin-binnings.

Team of the Week





1.Tom Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)





2.Alex Johnston (Rabbitohs)





3.Dane Gagai (Knights)





4.Ricky Leutele (Sharks)





5.Nick Cotric (Raiders)





6.Cameron Munster (Storm)





7.Michael Morgan (Cowboys)





8.Aaron Woods (Tigers)





9.Jacob Liddle (Tigers)





10.Ryan James (Titans)





11.Angus Crichton (Rabbitohs)





12.Wade Graham (Sharks)





13.Jake Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)





14.Adam Reynolds (Rabbitohs)





15.Luke Brooks (Tigers)





16.Shaun Johnson (Warriors)





17.Nathan Brown (Eels)

Power Rankings





1.Storm (0)





2.Sharks (+1)





3.Sea Eagles (+2)





4.Roosters (-2)





5.Broncos (-1)





6.Dragons (0)





7.Cowboys (0)





8.Eels (+1)





9.Panthers (-1)





10.Warriors (0)





11.Rabbitohs (+1)





12.Raiders (-1)





13.Titans (0)





14.Bulldogs (0)





15.Tigers (0)





16.Knights (0)