Join us for live updates of the NRL clash between the Warriors and Sea Eagles in Perth.





Warriors coach Stephen Kearney wants his side to be more ruthless and says the onus is on senior players to ensure they maintain their focus tonight.

The 10th-placed Warriors are growing in confidence after winning three of their last four games, but need to be more clinical against an in-form Sea Eagles side looking to cement their place in the top four with a fifth straight victory.

The Warriors kept their line intact in the first half of last week's win over the Bulldogs, but lapses in concentration allowed the visitors to score two second half tries.

Kearney says it falls on captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and the team's other leaders to steady the ship during rough periods and help keep the Warriors' less experienced players focused at nib Stadium.

"We've got to stay on task for the full 80 minutes," Kearney said.

"The tries that the Bulldogs scored were certainly preventable so they're two areas where we just can't allow ourselves to switch off.

"There was a period just after halftime where we just lost our way. We made a couple of errors back-to-back which put pressure on ourselves.

"Our leaders really need to take hold of the team in that situation and drive our process.

"We've just got to be more ruthless in that position, [when] guys took their foot off the throat a little.

"In that situation, I have an expectation for the leaders to really drive what our game plan and focus was."