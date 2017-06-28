The Warriors are hopeful Kieran Foran will be fit to face his old side Manly in Perth on Saturday - and expect injured hooker Issac Luke's time on the sidelines will be minimal.

Foran has been named to return in Saturday's NRL clash after missing last week's win over Canterbury with a quad injury.

Coach Stephen Kearney is confident Foran will be fit to play.

Luke will miss this week's match at nib Stadium after he was forced from the field with a dislocated shoulder in the first half against the Bulldogs, but Kearney hopes he will be ready to face the Panthers on July 14.

"He has pulled up pretty well and obviously after this week we get the opportunity to rest him for the bye," Kearney said.

Replacement hooker Nathaniel Roache impressed with a strong all-round display off the bench against the Bulldogs and will again fill the No9 jersey this week in his first starting role of the season.

With uncertainty hanging over Foran's troublesome thigh and another back-up required for dummy half, Kearney has named rookie halves Ata Hingano and Mason Lino in his initial 21-man squad as cover for both positions.

"[Ata] has played a bit of time there [at hooker] before at NRL level and he's pretty talented. I'm sure he could fill in there pretty easily," he said.

"Mason has been really consistent all year in the ISP and they've only lost a couple of games and drawn a few and he's been a big part of that.

"Obviously with the omission of Issac, I need another half in the 21, and dummy half possibly, to be able to cover."