The Warriors hope to learn more about Kieran Foran's fitness today and expect injured hooker Issac Luke's time on the sidelines will be minimal.

Foran has been named to return in Saturday's NRL clash against Manly in Perth after missing last week's win over Canterbury with a quad injury sustained in the round 14 win over the Gold Coast.

Coach Stephen Kearney is confident the former Manly and Parramatta playmaker will be ready to face his old Sea Eagles side, but was eager to see how his recovery was progressing at training at Mt Smart Stadium today.

"We'll get a pretty good idea today but he's closer than he was last week definitely," said Kearney.

Advertisement

"He's a lot further along than he was last week so we're quietly confident."

Luke will miss this week's match at Nib Stadium after he was forced from the field with a dislocated shoulder in the first half against the Bulldogs, but Kearney hopes he will be ready to face the Panthers on July 14.

"He's pulled up pretty well and obviously after this week we get the opportunity to rest him for the bye," he said.

"Depending on how his rehab goes we anticipate he'll be back for the Penrith game."

Replacement hooker Nathaniel Roache impressed with a strong all-round display against the Bulldogs and will again fill the No9 jersey this week in his first starting role of the season.

With uncertainty hanging over Foran's troublesome thigh and another back-up required for dummyhalf, Kearney yesterday named rookie halves Ata Hingano and Mason Lino in his initial 21-man squad as cover for both positions.

"[Ata] has played a bit of time there (at hooker) before at NRL level and he's pretty talented, I'm sure he could fill in there pretty easily," he said.

"Mason has been really consistent all year in the ISP and they've only lost a couple of games and drawn a few and he's been a big part of that.

"Obviously with the omission of Issac, I need another half in the 21, and dummy-half possibly, to be able to cover, if something happens at training today or tomorrow.

Veteran wing Manu Vatuvei is also among the reserves but finds himself waiting for a chance to win back a spot in the side. Both Ken Maumalo and five-game rookie Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad are performing well on the flanks while David Fusitu'a will again line up at centre, with Solomone Kata still on bereavement leave following the recent passing of his brother in Tonga.

"It's a matter of being ready to go when you're called on, and Manu's kept himself in wonderful shape and he's a pro who's been around a long time, so if he's called on to do a job he'll be ready," said Kearney.

Kata is due to return to Auckland this weekend and is expected to be available to face Penrith.

"We've been in contact with Sol and it's a bit of a process for him and his family.

"He's due back this weekend. We're certainly really feeling for him and the family.

"I'm sure everything's going as well as it possibly could be but he should be back on board with us next week."