The Warriors will be without hooker Issac Luke for their trip to Perth to play the Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday night.

The Kiwi test international has been ruled out after injuring his shoulder in the side's win over the Bulldogs last week and has been replaced by Nathaniel Roache in the number nine jumper.

The other significant change sees Kieran Foran return to the five-eighth role after missing last week's win with a quad muscle injury.

His return sees rookie Ata Hingano drop to an extended bench.

Advertisement

"It's obviously disappointing that Issac is unavailable for this game but Nate did a great job when he came on against the Bulldogs and this is a real opportunity for him," coach Stephen Kearney said.

Roache impressed coming on to replace Luke last week, making a number of telling dashes out of dummy half while he made his tackles in the middle of the ruck as well.

The opportunity to start is a timely one with the Warriors welcoming promising former Junior Kiwi hooker Manaia Cherrington to the club a fortnight ago.

Centre Solomone Kata remains unavailable after returning to Tonga due to the death of his older brother while bench forward Sam Lisone is also out of the Perth trip due to a family issue.

Named on an extended bench are Bunty Afoa, Albert Vete, James Gavet, Manu Vatuvei, Ligi Sao, Isaiah Papalii and Mason Lino. Three of those players will drop off by kick-off.

The Warriors made it six competition points in three weeks with their win over the Bulldogs and will push their way into the top eight in the next fortnight should they beat the Sea Eagles this week thanks to a second bye next week.

Meanwhile Kearney is asking for more from his side as they look to face an in-form Sea Eagles side that dismantled the defending premier Cronulla Sharks on Sunday.

"While we were happy to get the win over the Bulldogs last week, there is still plenty of room for improvement," Kearney said.

"The Sea Eagles have been playing good footy and we are really looking forward to the challenge.

"We know there are a lot of Kiwis in Perth so we are hoping to have plenty of support at nib Stadium this weekend."

The Warriors travel to Western Australia for the sixth straight year. They lost a golden point thriller to Manly at the same venue last season on the back of a Daly Cherry-Evans field goal.