The Warriors will host two Friday night NRL games against Penrith and defending premiers Cronulla and meet both Canberra and Manly on Sunday afternoons in their last four regular season home matches.

Full details for the final six rounds of the NRL season were released today, with the Warriors locked in to play at Mt Smart Stadium against the Panthers on July 14 and the Sharks on July 28.

Stephen Kearney's side will then play their last two home games against the Raiders on August 13 and Sea Eagles on August 27.



In between, the Warriors will head across the Tasman for away games against North Queensland in Townsville on July 22, Newcastle on August 5, and South Sydney on August 18, before a round 26 clash against Wests Tigers at Leichardt Oval on September 3.

The Warriors are now sitting in 10th position on the NRL ladder and just two points outside the top eight, after grinding their way to a 21-14 win over the Bulldogs in Auckland last Friday.

Advertisement

They will look to make it three in a row when they meet Manly at Perth's Nib Stadium on Saturday, with a second bye round to follow in round 18.

2017 WARRIORS NRL DRAW - ROUNDS 17-26 (NB: local kick-off times listed)

17 Saturday, July 1 3.30pm v Sea Eagles at nib Stadium, Perth

18 July 6-9 Bye

19 Friday, July 14 8pm v Panthers at Mt Smart Stadium

20 Saturday, July 22 7.30pm v Cowboys at 1300SMILES Stadium

21 Friday, July 28 8pm v Sharks at Mt Smart Stadium

22 Saturday, August 5 3pm v Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium

23 Sunday, August 13 4pm v Raiders at Mt Smart Stadium



24 Friday, August 18 6pm v Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium

25 Sunday, August 27 4pm v Sea Eagles at Mt Smart Stadium

26 Sunday, September 3 6.30pm v Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval



NRL FINALS

1 September 8-10 Qualifying Semi Finals

2 September 15-16 Semi Finals

3 September 22-23 Preliminary Finals

4 October 1 Grand Final