Someone needs to tell Benji Marshall it's 2017, not 2005.

You hear that, Benji?

It's all about the "one per centers" these days, mate. Slowing the ruck down in defence or getting a quick play-the-ball in attack. A strong kick-chase. Forcing repeat sets.

The game's changed. Those round-the-back flicks, chip kicks, no-look passes and right-angled jinks - you know, the ones you pulled off with breathtaking regularity a decade ago to help the Tigers win the 2005 premiership - you just don't see them anymore.

Advertisement

Or didn't you get the memo?

Maybe it's because you've been out of first grade for most of the year or maybe you just don't care. Whatever the reason, boy we're glad you're still stuck in the past. Footy fans everywhere owe you a giant thank you.

For those of you who weren't at the ground or near a TV when Brisbane defeated Canberra 30-20 on Saturday night, you're going to want to hang around for this. Trust us.

Partnering Ben Hunt - who came off the bench - in the halves in just his fifth NRL game of the year, Marshall was at his vintage best. On Saturday night, he was an 18-year-old playing in a 32-year-old's body.

There was the delayed short ball he held up just long enough to put Alex Glenn over for a try midway through the first half. His sleight of hand came with the tease of throwing a long ball, making the defence hesitate for that split second to allow a hole to open up for the Broncos back-rower to burst through.





And there was this 10 minutes later. A left foot step, a right foot step, a 10m sprint, a grubber through the line and a regather.





It wasn't just Marshall's individual brilliance that stood out. His partnership with Hunt was a big part of the reason Brisbane left the nation's capital with a 10-point win.

The pair combined perfectly to set up Matt Gillett for a try in the dying seconds. Marshall was at first receiver and passed to Hunt, who took the line on and engaged the defenders before dishing the pill off for Gillett to barge over.

Hunt was dropped a few weeks ago but tonight he was playing like a man who deserved the $6 million price tag he commanded from the Dragons, who signed him for five years from 2018. You have to think so much of his own good work stemmed from playing alongside an NRL veteran who was in a league of his own.

With a performance like this, Marshall is going to make life very difficult for Broncos coach Wayne Bennett when the injured Anthony Milford - Brisbane's regular pivot - is fully fit again.

But to shamelessly steal from some of Charles Dickens' most famous work: Please Benji, can we have some more?

Benji Marshall is just wowwweee tonight!! #NRLRaidersBroncos — Nate Nauer (@NateNauer) June 24, 2017









Benji was terrific tonight! Impressive win. https://t.co/OiNHjKAanc — Peter Psaltis (@peterp79) June 24, 2017









Someone get that Benji Marshall 2003-2012 highlights video ready....we've finally got some more highlights to add. — Spoon City (@tyhrblue) June 24, 2017









Unbelievable performances by Benji, Gillett and Hunt. Gusty win away for them #NRLRaidersBroncos — Scott Hazlewood (@scotthazlewood) June 24, 2017





The Raiders' third straight-loss leaves them languishing outside the top eight while the Broncos improved their record to 10-5.

"We're just not getting over the line at the moment," Canberra skipper Jarrod Croker said.

Queensland Origin star Gillett had no trouble backing up from a brutal game two, scoring two tries and putting the game beyond doubt in the final minute.

After a see-sawing first half, Canberra went to the break leading 16-14. Broncos winger Corey Oates did his chances of returning to the Queensland team for the State of Origin decider no harm by scoring the opening try of the match after four minutes.

Jack Wighton hit back for the Raiders, with some fancy footwork allowing him to cross before skipper Jarrod Croker made it a one-two punch, scoring the third try of the opening 10 minutes.

Marshall set up Alex Glenn who put the Broncos back in front before the Raiders' teenage winger Nick Cotric responded with a spectacular try. The 18-year-old pounced on a loose ball inside Canberra's 20m zone and galloped to the line while fending off David Mead in the process.

Gillett's first try took the lead back for the Broncos 10 minutes after the break before Joe Ofahengaue extended the lead before the hour mark. Joey Leilua hit back for the home side but the Raiders just couldn't find another way through Brisbane's defence.