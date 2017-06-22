Warriors playmaker Kieran Foran will sit out tomorrow's NRL clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs side he will join next year after failing to overcome a quad injury.

Foran suffered a quad strain in the Warriors 34-12 win over Gold Coast on June 10 and will now aim to line up against his old Manly team in Perth on July 1.

Six-game rookie Ata Hingano will take over in the five-eighth role against the Bulldogs, having filled in for Foran previously through the opening three rounds before replacing the Kiwis international late in the second-half against the Titans.

The Bulldogs will be without New South Wales wing Brett Morris after he suffered a knee injury in Wednesday's game two State of Origin defeat to Queensland.

Advertisement

Bulldogs coach Des Hasler declared Morris a non-started earlier today and he did not travel to Auckland, while his Blues teammates David Klemmer and Josh Jackson are both set to back-up 48 hours after facing the Maroons.

Veteran Warriors wing Manu Vatuvei has also been cut from coach Stephen Kearney's initial 21-man squad and will play in tomorrow's Intrust Super Premiership clash against Penrith at Mt Smart Stadium.

Updated team lists: Warriors v Bulldogs at Mt Smart Stadium, Friday, 8pm

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c); Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Blake Ayshford, David Fusitu'a, Ken Maumalo; Mafoa'aeata Hingano, Shaun Johnson; Jacob Lillyman, Issac Luke, Ben Matulino; Bodene Thompson, Ryan Hoffman; Simon Mannering.

Interchange: Nathaniel Roache, Sam Lisone, Albert Vete, Bunty Afoa, James Gavet, Ligi Sao.

Players cut: Kieran Foran, Manu Vatuvei.

Bulldogs: William Hopoate; Kerrod Holland, Josh Morris, Chase Stanley, Marcelo Montoya; Josh Reynolds, Moses Mbye; Aiden Tolman, Michael Lichaa, James Graham (c); Josh Jackson, Adam Elliot; David Klemmer. Interchange: Sam Kasiano, Danny Fualalo, Greg Eastwood, Matt Frawley, Francis Tualau, Asipeli Fine, Raymond Faitala-Mariner.

Players cut: Brett Morris, one TBC.

Referees: Ashley Klein, Peter Gough.