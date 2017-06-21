NRL immortal and Blues legend Andrew Johns was positively scathing of the NSW side in the aftermath of their game two loss to Queensland.

Johns, when asked what he thought of NSW's second half performance that resulted in a 18-16 loss at ANZ Stadium on Wednesday night, tore shreds from the home side's players and coaching staff for not targeting a visibly injured Johnathan Thurston.

"It's the dumbest half of football NSW have played. They had all the running, their game plan was perfect," Johns said post-match.

"Thurston's shoulder is stuffed - there's your game plan. You just go at him all night. You go at him and then it puts pressure on the defenders on either side.

Advertisement

"They didn't go to him once at all in the second half. I couldn't believe what I was watching.

You've got a player out there who cannot pick his arm up off the ground and they didn't target his side of the field.

"I don't know what they were doing.

"They had all the running and they invited Queensland back in and went back to this out the back rubbish block plays.

"How they didn't identify that ... he can't pick his right shoulder up so there's your game plan."

Thurston was seen in the Queensland sheds after the match with his shoulder heavily strapped and iced.

Laurie Daley's men will now need to win game three in Queensland to clinch the series.