Changes are under way at the top of the New Zealand Rugby League with chairman Garry Fissenden and board member Tim Gibson both resigning from their posts today.

The Herald understands the pair announced their resignations at an NZRL board meeting in Auckland, with former Canterbury chairman Reon Edwards appointed interim chairman.

Fissenden and Gibson's announcements come ahead of the NZRL's highly anticipated annual general meeting on Monday, where it is expected the country's seven zones will vote to make changes to the NZRL's constitution, which will effectively force a change in leadership.

The Herald understands the zones - Northland, Akarana, Counties-Manukau, Upper Central, Mid Central, Wellington and Southern - are looking to limit the tenure of board members to two four-year terms.

The intended changes would have spelled the end for Fissenden, who has been an NZRL director since 2009 before taking the chair in 2014, and director John Bishop, who has served on the NZRL board since 2008.

Bishop's days on the board might be numbered depending on the outcome of the upcoming AGM. Had he have resigned today, along with Fissenden and Gibson, the NZRL may not have had a quorum to conduct their board business.

Gibson's exit comes as a surprise as the former Wellington zone chairman was only appointed to the NZRL board in 2014.

The NZRL could not be reached for comment.

Edwards appointment as interim chairman comes after he was elected to the NZRL board in 2015, following three years as Canterbury Rugby League chairman and six years on the NZRL Southern zone board.