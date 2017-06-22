Warriors coach Stephen Kearney will give five-eighth Kieran Foran until the last minute to prove his fitness ahead of Friday's game against the Bulldogs at Mt Smart Stadium.

Foran hurt his quad muscle in the side's win over the Titans 11 days ago and is showing signs of improvement. The extra rest thanks to last weekend's bye has helped him have a chance of being fit to face the side he will play for in 2018.

Kearney has named the Kiwis international in the number six jumper in a side that has a familiar look to it.

The one glaring omission is centre Solomone Kata, who is unavailable for the game due to the death of his brother back in Tonga.

"Sol has had a tragic event happen - his brother has passed away in Tonga," Kearney told Radio Sport. "He will be flying out late tonight to attend his brother's funeral," Kearney said.

"He was only a young guy and it was a tragic event - the club's best wishes and thoughts are with Sol and his family."

Rookie Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad comes onto the wing with David Fusitua moving into the centres to replace Kata.

Kearney refused the temptation to include the club's all-time leading try-scorer Manu Vatuvei, who is working his way back from injury. Vatuvei has been included on an extended bench but he will likely play in the Warriors ISP side.

Also named on an extended bench is prop James Gavet, who missed the game against the Titans with a hamstring strain and Ata Hingano, who came on to replace Foran when the five-eighth got injured.

The Bulldogs are likely to have three players backing up from State of Origin duty with forwards David Klemmer and Josh Jackson joining winger Brett Morris in the NSW side that will look to win back the State of Origin shield tomorrow night.

Meanwhile the Warriors have confirmed they will not be bringing in a replacement for the now-departed assistant coach Steve McNamara, who has this week taken up the vacant head coaching job at the Catalan Dragons in the UK Superleague.