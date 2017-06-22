Kiwi league star Shaun Kenny-Dowall has been given a 12 month good behaviour bond after pleading guilty to cocaine possession.

The former Kiwis and Roosters NRL player appeared in court in Sydney today after being arrested at nightclub last month with .29 of a gram of the drug.

Kenny-Dowall was released from the Roosters earlier this month.

Magistrate Greg Grogan said the 29-year-old had suffered a huge amount of "collateral damage" through the termination of his contract and the revocation of his NRL registration after he was caught with .29 of a gram of the drug at the Ivy nightclub last month.

In the Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday, the magistrate also took into account his guilty plea and the fact that no drugs were found in his system when he was tested hours after his arrest.