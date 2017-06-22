Storm 23 Cowboys 22





Melbourne Storm's post-Cooper Cronk future is in good hands, with teenage halfback Brodie Croft nailing a field goal in extra time to secure a 23-22 NRL win over North Queensland.

With veteran Cronk leaving at the end of the year, 19-year-old Croft put his hand up to replace him in a thrilling finale at AAMI Park - his first game of the season.

Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt showed nerves of steel to nail a penalty goal after the fulltime siren to level the score at 22-22 and take the game into extra time.

The Storm looked comfortable with just three minutes remaining, holding a 22-14 lead but North Queensland second rower Kane Linnett crossed and with Feldt added the extras.

With 10 seconds on the clock, Melbourne prop Nelso Asofa-Solomona was penalised for taking out hooker Jake Granville, with Feldt on target to set up the golden point period. Cowboys fullback Lachlan Coote had first crack at a field goal but his effort fell short, before Croft's winning reply.

Another 19-year-old, centre Curtis Scott, scored a try in each half also in his first match of the year for the home side, while 21-year-old livewire hooker Brandon Smith got in on the action with a second half try.

Melbourne were missing five Maroons including big guns Cronk, Cameron Smith and Billy Slater, while the Cowboys were without Johnathan Thurston among four State of Origin representatives.

Despite the weakened line-ups and some criticism of the scheduling of the contest in the middle of the Origin series, it was a quality game.

Three Storm tries in a six-minute period midway through the second half stunned the visitors, and they looked to have the win in hand.

Smith, Scott and Felice Kaufusi all crossed to deliver an eight-point lead.

It looked like that would be the final score before the Cowboys' final flourish - and then Croft showed his mettle under pressure.

- AAP