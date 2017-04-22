NRL: Jim Doyle hits out at 'ridiculous' Foran coverage

Warriors boss Jim Doyle has hit out at the media coverage surrounding the on-going contract saga with Warriors star signing Kieran Foran.

Foran is understood to be keen on re-locating back to Sydney to be closer to his two young children, and the Bulldogs is his expected destination for 2018 and beyond.

But Doyle denied suggestions a deal was done with anyone, claiming that Foran is still in the process of weighing up his future and may still choose Auckland over Sydney.

"There's always speculation about things within sports organisations but I felt it crossed the line last week, it got ridiculous," Doyle told Tony Veitch on Newstalk ZB.

"People were writing things that were just completely out of order without contacting the club, without asking for clarification.

"We always knew that Kieran was eventually going to go back to Sydney to be with his kids. But whether it's this year, or next year, he's always going to go back. But he hasn't said he's going to go to any particular team. But what the frustrating thing was, is that the speculation last month was saying he was going to Brisbane, then Melbourne, then every other team under the sun.

"That's the difference. It's not about when he goes or where he goes it's about the constant speculation. No one's writing that he's potentially moving back to Sydney to be with his kids. That's part of the discussion. But its the speculating about club after club after club.

"But what I wanted to do for our members and fans was to provide clarity. I saw an article yesterday in the paper about how the Warriors recruitment is poor because they're not doing anything. They write that because we're not telling them who we're meeting with. I want our members, fans and sponsors to know, from the club, that we are looking at doing certain things to improve the organisation.

The Warriors decision to bring Foran to Auckland on a one-year deal has been criticised by some observers, but Doyle said the benefit of having a player of his calibre at the club - even if it is just for 12 months, far out weighed the negatives.

"Kieran's preference would be to play with the club till September, see how this year goes, with seeing the kids every second weekend and all that sort of thing. That was his intention from day one. If that could work out well, possibly he could stay here longer. But unfortunately based on salary cap, club recruitment etc, he's getting asked to make decisions earlier and earlier and earlier. And that's what he's working through. It's the kids, it's not anything else.

"I understand from a media point of view as well that they have a job to do. Some have to write stories that people will click on, some have to write opinion pieces. But I felt I needed to bring some clarity around what was happening."

- NZ Herald