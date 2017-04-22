League: Foran's fate lies with his young family

Warriors star Kieran Foran's future remains unclear and family circumstances will ultimately determine if he is able to remain in Auckland.

Reports out of Sydney yesterday declared a move for Foran to the Bulldogs was a "done deal" but despite being in talks with Canterbury the 26-year-old is yet to agree to terms with the Belmore club.

The Weekend Herald understands Foran has some key decisions to make in the coming week regarding his family situation as he tries to find a compromise that could enable him to stay in New Zealand.

The Kiwis international could return to Sydney at the end of the season to be closer to his two young children but Foran and the Warriors have not given up hope on extending his contract for at least another year.

Foran revealed last month he was forced to make some tough decisions and leave his children to come to Auckland and make drastic changes that would ultimately allow him become a better father and person.

Uncertainty hangs over whether his existing situation can be sustained but the former Manly and Parramatta playmaker is happy living in Auckland and would prefer to stay loyal to the club that threw him a career lifeline.

Foran is enjoying playing under coach Stephen Kearney and is mindful and appreciative of the club's support in helping him to address and deal with numerous personal issues.

The Warriors are fuming over what they claim were incorrect media reports that Foran had slipped through their grasp and was set to join the Bulldogs next season.

Their worst fears were eased when Canterbury chief executive Raelene Castle sent a text message and made a late night phone call to managing director Jim Doyle to apologise for the brewing media storm and clarify they had not yet come to any agreement with Foran.

"I got a text message from the Bulldogs CEO after midnight last night saying 'despite what's on the back page of the newspaper, we've got no agreement with Kieran'," Doyle said in a video address to club members.

"So he may go back to Sydney and he may still stay here. He's obviously finding it very difficult to make a decision because his kids are there."

• The Warriors believe they are close to confirming a contract extension for Foran's off-contract halves partner Shaun Johnson.

Retaining both players has always been their priority but the Warriors have also made discreet enquiries about the potential availability of numerous replacement options as a contingency plan.

St George Illawarra five-eighth Gareth Widdop, and Bulldogs pair Josh Reynolds and Moses Mbye are understood to be among several off-contract halves on the Warriors' radar.

Out-of-favour Newcastle captain Trent Hodkinson has also emerged as a possible recruit, after the Knights' highest-paid player was sensationally dropped ahead of tonight's clash against the Cowboys.

"We'd like to have him [Foran] for longer as well but we're moving on," said Doyle.

"We're talking with other people externally and considering all of our options, not just putting all of their eggs in one basket.

"We're talking to players out there, like we did with Tohu Harris, but we're talking to other players about joining us for next year and beyond as well."

