NRL: Set of six

Locke home

Former Warriors fullback Kevin Locke has quit the Sunshine Coast Falcons and returned to New Zealand for family reasons. The ex-Kiwis international began the season playing for the Falcons in the second-tier Queensland competition, in the hope of resurrecting his NRL career. It's understood the 28-year-old recently returned to New Zealand for a wedding when he realised he needed to play a bigger part in his four-year-old son's life. "Family is a little more important than rugby league," he told the Sunshine Coast Daily.

Big game hunting

The Newcastle Knights are letting everyone know they are looking to make a marquee player signing, with coach Nathan Brown taking the unusual step of speaking openly about his meeting with off-contract Warriors star Kieran Foran last weekend, with Warriors big man Ben Matulino also in their sights. It's understood the Knights are well below the salary cap and could have another $900,000 to throw around next season, with Jarrod Mullen facing a potential doping ban.

Sharks snub

Panthers officials insist they didn't intentionally snub Cronulla after sending the Sharks the wrong allocation of tickets for the Easter Sunday match at Pepper Stadium. Cronulla captain Paul Gallen criticised Penrith after his side's 28-2 win after the Sharks players' families received tickets for the hill instead of the grandstand. It was a clerical error, apparently, said Panthers officials.

Lewis to play on

Veteran Cronulla forward Luke Lewis has no plans of retiring and declared he wants to run around again in the NRL next season. The former Panther turns 34 in August in his 17th NRL season having won two grand finals, a Clive Churchill Medal, and played 17 State of Origin games for New South Wales and 16 times for the Kangaroos.

Earl returns

Former NRL player Sandor Earl is preparing to make a playing return following a four-year ban for using and trafficking performance-enhancing drugs. The 27-year-old's ban ends on August 29 after which he is hopeful of earning a start at an NRL club in the hope of reviving his career.

Maloney trolls Molan

Channel Nine's Erin Molan was trolled on social media by Sharks playmaker James Maloney for supposedly accepting a free car. Molan posted a photo on Instagram of a new car to announce her new deal as an ambassador for Mazda. "More free stuff. You're good Erin Molan," jibed the five-eighth alongside a shocked-expression emoji in a post that has since been deleted. Molan, who has spoken about online bullying, was also the target of nasty social media comments suggesting her $100,000 engagement ring from fianc Sean Ogilvy was a freebie. Sydney's Jeweller House of K'dor clarified Ogilvy had purchased the ring.

- NZ Herald