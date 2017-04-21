League: Storm aim to tighten big defence

The Melbourne Storm have long been regarded as one of the best defensive sides in the competition, so the Warriors might be concerned to hear that has been the area of focus for Craig Bellamy's side this week.

The two rivals go head-to-head in what has become a bit of a regular Anzac Day clash in recent years and the Storm will be focusing on the work they need to do without the ball.

Despite beating Manly last start, the Storm were disappointed in conceding 26 points against a side not in the top eight.

Impressive utility back Cameron Munster says there has been a clear focus on lifting their standards ahead of Tuesday's game.

"We were still a bit disappointed with our defence," Munster said of the win over Manly. "We pride ourselves on our defence here and we let in 26 points and we haven't done that in quite a long time.

"We need to improve our attack but now we need to find some balance and try and bring it into the whole 80 minutes.

"We need to improve to play against the Warriors. They have got a whole lot of good players that can score from anywhere on the park."

Munster, who returned against Manly after some time on the sideline with a broken jaw, is aware of the challenge the Warriors present.

"It is going to be a hard game against the Warriors on Anzac Day - they have been playing good footy.

"They've obviously got [Kieran] Foran and [Shaun] Johnson playing in the halves and playing really well.

"It is going to be a tough game but we are looking forward to it."

Munster has filled in at fullback for the injured Billy Slater the past two NRL seasons but has moved to five-eighth and centre to accommodate the legendary custodian.

While relishing a chance to play alongside Slater, Munster isn't too concerned with how long it might take for the attack to gel.

"We have got three of the best players in the world on attack, so that isn't really the worry for us."

