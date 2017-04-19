NRL: Kieran Foran to ignore the eye of the Storm

Warriors star Kieran Foran has no plans to sign with Melbourne and won't be meeting Storm officials while across the Tasman for the Anzac Day NRL clash between the two clubs.

Melbourne are interested in signing Foran as a replacement for departing halfback Cooper Cronk next season and Fairfax Media yesterday reported he wants to meet Storm coach Craig Bellamy while in town for Tuesday's match at AAMI Park.

But the Warriors insist his focus during their upcoming trip will be solely on preparing to play the Storm and making the most of the short turnaround before their round nine game against the Sydney Roosters at Mt Smart Stadium next Sunday.

"When Kieran goes to Melbourne he's there to play for the Warriors against Melbourne Storm," said Warriors managing director Jim Doyle.

"We've got a five-day turnaround after that so he'll be preparing for the game and once the game is finished he'll be recovering and heading straight back to Auckland.

"He will not be having any time off. So he won't be visiting the Storm and looking at their facilities.

"He'll be on the plane with all of the rest of the players back here to prepare for the Roosters game."

Should Foran decide to leave the Warriors, the Herald understands Melbourne to be an unlikely destination for the former Manly and Parramatta playmaker, who is more likely to join a Sydney club to be closer to his two young children.

The Warriors remain desperate to retain the five-eighth and keep him together with off-contract halfback Shaun Johnson, but face a battle to re-sign both players.

The 26-year-old came to the Warriors looking to rebuild his career and personal life and signed for below market value after walking away from an Eels contract worth a reported A$5 million.

Foran has played just three games for the Warriors since overcoming a long-term shoulder injury and despite a niggling hamstring problem, helped steer the side to back-to-back wins over the Titans and Eels before Saturday's 20-8 defeat to Canberra.

His impressive playing return has seen him quickly rise to the top of many clubs shopping lists and wherever he finds his next deal he can expect to be back among the NRL's highest paid players.

Following the Raiders match, Foran travelled from Canberra to the Central Coast to visit family and also took time to meet with Newcastle Knights coach Nathan Brown.

He has also been strongly linked to the Canterbury Bulldogs due to his close relationship with coach Des Hasler, and the Cronulla Sharks have emerged as another potential suitor after losing rising star Jack Bird to the Brisbane Broncos.

Foran recently engaged experienced manager Sam Ayoub to handle the flood of enquiries, but it is expected to take at least another three weeks to a month before his situation is resolved.

- NZ Herald