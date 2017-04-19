NRL: Warriors playmaker Kieran Foran set to meet Storm coach Craig Bellamy - report

Australian media are reporting that Kieran Foran joining Melbourne is back on the table with the Kiwi star supposedly seeking an audience with the Storm's master coach Craig Bellamy.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Foran is contemplating "the prospect of starting over in Melbourne".

The Warriors play the Storm next Tuesday in Melbourne in the traditional Anzac Round clash between the two clubs.

The media outlet claimed Foran would use the opportunity to meet Bellamy who is seeking a replacement for departing playmaker Cooper Cronk who is moving to Sydney to be closer to fiancee Tara Rushton.

The Herald claimed Bellamy has identified Foran and St George Illawarra captain Gareth Widdop as the best players available on the open market.

It said Foran would tour the Storm's facilities and meet with coach Bellamy and his key staffers.

"The Kiwi international is keen for the visit not to disrupt his game preparations and is likely to seek the permission of Warriors officials to do so," the paper reported.

"We are yet to rule any candidate out," Storm chief executive Dave Donaghy told the SMH.

"We won't be rushed into anything, there are a number of retention and recruitment decisions to be made in the coming weeks and months."

Foran is also in Newcastle's sights for next week and is being strongly linked to the Canterbury Bulldogs. Reigning premiers Cronulla may also be in the mix after losing Jack Bird to the Brisbane Broncos.

Foran's preference is to play in Sydney to be closer to his family but that doesn't rule out the Storm as an option.

