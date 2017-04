Follow live updates as the New Zealand Warriors go for three NRL wins in a row against the Canberra Raiders.

The two sides have been evenly matched in their prior clashes, but the Raiders have dominated the games played at GIO Stadium, having won 11 of the 14 meetings.

Both teams are currently in the mid-table logjam, sitting at 3-3. Canberra lead the competition in tries, and come into the game off the back of scoring 42 points against the Gold Coast Titans.

- NZ Herald