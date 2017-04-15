League: Ayshford working to ensure chances aren't missed

The Warriors right edge have been honing their attacking combinations as they look for improved accuracy in tonight's NRL clash against the Canberra Raiders.

Outside back Blake Ayshford has worked overtime at training this week to develop better cohesion with back-rower Bodene Thompson and centre-wing partner David Fusitu'a after a couple of scoring chances went begging in last week's 22-10 win over Parramatta.

A first-half attack was ruined when Thompson crabbed across the field and pushed a pass that missed both his outsides, before Ayshford's quick hands missed the mark when he sent a ball behind Fusitu'a early in the second half.

Ayshford says the Warriors need to be more clinical against the Raiders and make the most of what limited attacking chances come their way at GIO Stadium.

"Shaun [Johnson] creates something for you on almost every set, so it's about taking those opportunities," said Ayshford.

"Because in the NRL, you don't get too many in a game, so when we do, we've got to take them and finish them."

After starting the season in reserve grade, Ayshford was a late call-up for the round four loss to St George Illawarra, when Kieran Foran's dramatic injury-enforced withdrawal prompted a backline reshuffle.

The former Wests Tigers and Cronulla centre retained his spot and was a solid performer in back-to-back wins over the Titans and Eels in the past fortnight to bring his career tally to 149 games.

Ayshford and Fusitu'a have occasionally swapped positions on attack, as they look to use the Kiwi international's height and ability in the air to defuse high kicks.

Both players contributed to a strong performance from the Warriors back five against the Eels, making good yards on early tackles to get their sets rolling forward.

Ayshford also delivered the last pass for Thompson's second try but admits his overall attacking play was poor due to a lack of preparation.

"Last year, we had a good combination, and last weekend, it suffered a bit in attack because we've been swapping at training and I haven't really got the [passing] reps in," he said.

"I've been trying to get the reps in this week and hopefully those passes we saw on the weekend will stick a bit more. We've worked on it a lot at training. Fus, Bodene and I stayed back a bit, so hopefully it all comes together."

Ahead of his milestone match, Ayshford remains grateful former Warriors head coach Andrew McFadden gave him a chance last season, following a difficult two-year stint at the Sharks.

"It is a big achievement," he said. "I got to 100 games really quickly and it probably made me a bit complacent, like I was going to be doing this forever. It's taken me five years to get [another] 50.

"I'm just happy that Cappy rang me up and the club gave me a chance and I'm lucky that I've got friends and people that still thought I could play in the NRL.

"I'm grateful to be back in the side and after two wins, hopefully we can get a third.

"It's mine and Nate Roache's birthday as well, so hopefully we get the win and can celebrate."

