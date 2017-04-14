League: Kiwis winger Jordan Rapana a big threat for Canberra Raiders

If the NRL season was to finish right now, NZ Kiwis and Raiders winger Jordan Rapana might just about be the favourite for the Dally M Award.

The reigning winger of the year has been in scintillating form on the end of the Canberra backline this season and will loom as a big threat for the Warriors in Saturday night's clash at GIO Stadium.

Having bounced around without establishing himself as a regular first-grader early in his career, Rapana has found a home in the Australian capital over the past three seasons and has developed into one of the premier finishers in the game.

The 27-year-old attributes his success to being in the right environment.

"Without sounding too cocky, for me, it is just playing where I want to be and I am doing what I can do for the team," Rapana said.

"I think it is just the blokes that I am playing with. I really enjoy my footy at the moment.

"We have a good crew here and we are coached by a wonderful coach, and I think, not only myself, but everyone in our top 17, just enjoys their footy and playing with each other.

"Because I am enjoying playing with these guys, that confidence just comes with it and I would say that is a big part of the success.

"My biggest goal is just being consistent. If I can just keep doing what I'm doing, week in and week out, that will be a big goal of mine."

The Raiders have had a tough schedule to start their campaign, but come into Saturday's fixture with a three-win, three-loss record, and on the back of a two-game winning streak.

They have racked up plenty of points in the past two weeks and will present the Warriors with a stern test, with their up-tempo attack.

"I think in the games we have lost, we have been our own worst enemy," Rapana said. "As much as we play an exciting brand of footy, it comes with errors as well.

"Those games we have lost, we have handed the ball over far too easy to quality teams, like the Broncos, Cowboys and Sharks, and we just needed to hold the ball.

"We have shown in the games we have won that, if we can complete our sets, how dangerous we can be.

"I think the more games we play, the more confidence we will get and that is starting to show. It is important we don't get ahead of ourselves and hold onto the ball."

The Warriors also find themselves on a two-game winning streak and with some confidence, after the successful return of Kieran Foran to the game.

Rapana knows the Warriors pose a threat.

"They are a quality team and with Foran back in their side, he has boosted them a lot. We have still got to hold onto the ball, because we are so dangerous with it, if we can have an equal share of it.

"As much as they are going well and starting to get on a roll, we just have to worry about ourselves and what we need to do.

"Their two halves are definitely their rock of the team. We have identified what we need to do to shut them down and if we can do that, it will play a big part in the final result."

And with the Kiwi connection and a mid-year test match not too far away, Rapana will have a little extra motivation this week.

"I have got a lot of friends that I met in the Four Nations last year. They are quality players and it is always good to come up against your fellow Kiwi players.

"It should be a good game."

- NZ Herald