League: Thompson at Warriors crossroads

Bodene Thompson needs to go from inconsistent to indispensable in 2017.

It's vital for the Warriors back rower, as the gulf between his best and worst case scenarios this year is huge.

One version of events could see him as part of a successful Warriors season, included in the Kiwis World Cup adventure and inking a new contract at Mt Smart.

The other possibility is less palatable; a form rollercoaster like last year, which might mean Thompson looking for new pastures in 2018.

The arrival of Tohu Harris and the ongoing development of the likes of Bunty Afoa and Isaiah Papalii could put pressure on the off-contract Thompson, especially if there is a salary cap squeeze as the Warriors try to accommodate the 'big four' in their spine.

Big decisions will be made over the next few months but the 28-year-old insists he has a narrow focus.

"I don't know my plans for next season yet," said Thompson. "I will handle it week by week and then whatever happens, happens.

"Obviously you always want to stay at the Warriors but you need to take care of business out on the field each week first."

Thompson, like most players, insists he is in no hurry.

"Usually people start doing the deals about halfway through the season," said Thompson, who has previously played for the Tigers and Titans. "Normally around that time you get a few calls and then you need to sort out what is going on. But if you are playing well, all that stuff tends to work out."

Thompson was a revelation in his first season in Auckland in 2015 - rated as one of the buys of the year across the NRL - but wasn't as consistent last year. He's had a challenging start to this season, mainly through circumstances beyond his control, as he filled in at hooker against the Knights and ended up out in the centres in rounds two and three.

"I was doing the best I can for the team in those weeks but it's good to be in the back row again," said Thompson.

"I'm starting to find my feet now and putting some consistent games together. The back row is the connection between the forwards and the outside backs and I want to help us be strong on the right edge."

Aside from a new Warriors contract, the other carrot for Thompson is an international call up, after being a non-playing member of the Kiwis squad in the 2014 Four Nations tournament

"It's a big stepping stone for me but I need to let my game here do the talking, week in, week out and that's all I can do," said Thompson.

The Raiders are the next immediate challenge, as the Warriors look to improve on a dismal record in the Australian capital on Saturday night, with 11 losses from their last 14 games.

"They are a good side, we know that," said Thompson.

"But we are improving and have to believe in ourselves and trust our processes."

- NZ Herald