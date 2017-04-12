NRL: Warriors coach Stephen Kearney gives Kieran Foran Kiwis go-ahead

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney is happy for Kieran Foran to play for the Kiwis in the upcoming Anzac test against Australia so long as the five-eighth is fully fit.

Foran has rocketed into contention to reclaim the Kiwis No6 jersey against the Kangaroos in Canberra on May 5 after just two NRL games for the Warriors following almost a year away from the game.

The 26-year-old is still managing a hamstring injury first suffered in the warm-up before the Warriors round four loss to St George Illawarra, but has hit top form in back-to-back wins over the Gold Coast and Parramatta.

Kearney, as a former Kiwis coach, is happy for Foran to make a return to test football so long as he comes through the next three games unscathed.

"I'm sure he's put himself in the frame," said Kearney. "I want all of the (Warriors) players to experience rep footy, whether it's Kieran, or someone young.

"But the game is pretty challenging and where they sit in a couple weeks time, in terms of whether they're fit and able and ready to play, that's the difference.

"If they're for and ready to go then I won't be holding anyone back."

Foran has not played for New Zealand in almost two years and the Kiwis have not beaten Australia since he last appeared in black and white in the 2015 Anzac test victory in Brisbane.

On current form, he is shaping as a certainty for Kiwis coach David Kidwell's side, together with fellow Warriors spine members Issac Luke, Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

-More to come.

- NZ Herald