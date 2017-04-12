League: Warriors player James Gavet reveals suicide attempts and battle with booze

Another Warriors player has opened up about his troubled past and battles with alcohol and depression, before finding a new lease on life at the Mt Smart club.

Prop James Gavet yesterday spoke candidly about his problems with alcohol and depression and admitted he had, on three occasions, tried to commit suicide.

The 28-year-old has worked his way back into Stephen Kearney's side, having missed selection for the first two rounds of the 2017 NRL prmiership.

"Those memories will never, ever, leave me or any of the people that were there.

"A few of those [attempts] were really close," Gavet told 1 News.

He credits the Warriors, who provided him with professional help, and star teammate Kieran Foran's influence as two of the reasons for his remarkable turnaround.

Gavet's revelation comes just more than a week after Foran opened up on his own battles with depression.

"He [Foran] is just always there to encourage you and ask: 'Hey, man. Are you okay? Bro, we really need you. He gives you these locked eyes and you can't run away from it. And you don't want to let him down," Gavet said. "It's the professionalism that we needed. Kieran's an Aussie [he's actually a Kiwi who was born in Auckland] but a friend you probably only see in a couple of people back here ..."

Gavet, who's yet to be offered a new contract for next season, admitted he has had interest from other clubs. I'd love to stay [at the Warriors], but that's out of my hands."

Foran has endured a tumultuous year which encompassed a failed attempt on his life by prescription pill overdose as he continued to struggle with mental illness and addiction.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- NZ Herald