Kieran Foran to the Storm - the latest rumour

Is it the Bulldogs or the Storm?

Yesterday, Australian media were reporting that Warriors five-eighth Kieran Foran was off to the Canterbury Bulldogs next season. Now, the latest speculation is that he'll be replacing Cooper Cronk at the Melbourne Storm.

Foran helped steer the erratic Warriors to a second consecutive victory, over Parramatta, in the latest NRL round. It gives Foran a perfect Warriors record, since his return from suspension and injury.

Paul Kent, the host of NRL 360, has written for the Daily Telegraph this morning, saying Melbourne have space on the salary cap to make a move for the former Kiwis skipper.

"Melbourne is the early favourite to snare Foran from the Warriors," Kent says.

"Forget Canterbury and his links to coach Des Hasler. Forget about the Wests Tigers and believe Foran is a less than even chance of staying in New Zealand."

Kent says Storm have quietly been working away at a possible deal with Foran, who has a one-year deal at the Warriors.

"Until now, the Storm have not been mentioned in the same sentence as Foran, but have gone quietly about inquiring his availability.

"Foran is keen and that's why he will end up in Melbourne. It adheres to the rules for any good ending to a story.

"It should be completely unexpected but, on reflection, make perfect sense."

Yesterday, the Sydney Morning Herald said the Canterbury Bulldogs were the leading contenders for Foran's signature.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Foran's ex-partner, Rebecca Pope, is keen for Foran to return to Sydney, to be permanently closer to their children.

Pope reportedly favours the Bulldogs, because Foran has a strong relationship with old Manly Sea Eagles mentor Des Hasler.

The SMH stated: "Foran and Hasler have a very good relationship. Foran has respect for Hasler, and Hasler is known to still have a huge regard for Foran. They have a father-son style bond - one that has lasted through all of the dramas that Foran has faced."

Foran has engaged Sam Ayoub, one of the NRL's major player agents, in another strong indication that he may head back to Australia after one season with the Warriors.

- NZ Herald