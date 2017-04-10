NRL: Raiders to test Warriors defensive resolve

The Warriors are growing in confidence after consecutive NRL wins but back-rower Ryan Hoffman says Saturday's away clash with Canberra will provide a thorough test of their ability.

The Warriors attacking play has begun to blossom over the last fortnight but it's their much improved defence that has earned crucial victories over the Gold Coast and Parramatta.

Confidence and belief is growing throughout the side but Hoffman knows the flamboyant Raiders will test their defensive resolve, after racking up 13 tries in the last two weeks in big wins over the Eels and Titans.

"I'd rather be going in there with two wins rather than two losses," said Hoffman.

"We're looking forward to it because that's going to be a real challenge for us. It's going to be a good test of where we are and just how tough we can be.

"Canberra is certainly a very tough road trip but we've got some confidence and we're certainly looking forward to the challenge."

After managing just one win from the first four rounds, the Warriors have improved their record to be three-and-three after six games to occupy 10th spot on the premiership ladder.

They conceded seven second-half tries through the opening three rounds, with Newcastle crossing the chalk three times before losing 26-22 in their season opener, before Melbourne and Canterbury both managed two second-half four-pointers to claim victories.

The turnaround in the last three weeks has been encouraging, with the Warriors limiting both the Dragons and Eels to one second-half try each, and holding the Titans scoreless through the final 40 minutes of last week's come-from-behind win.

"Parramatta have got a lot of points in them and we managed to keep them to 10 points so our defence is coming along," said Hoffman.

"We improved on our performance last week and it was good tonight that we managed to get to a lead and stay there and we defended our lead which is something we haven't done.

"We still have areas to improve but we're certainly heading in the right direction."

Coach Stephen Kearney is satisfied with the Warriors improved tackling but knows there will be periods in every match where his players will be tested as the opposition rides a swing in momentum.

Whether they play the competition front-runners or teams below them in the pecking order, Kearney is adamant every NRL side can pose problems and is more concerned with how his players react in times of adversity.

"Every game is challenging in this competition," he said. "It doesn't matter who you get.

"So it's always going to be a challenge. And for us, sometimes that's going to happen and it's a matter of how we respond to that.

"We've got one of the real challenges in the NRL at the moment, going to play a Canberra team, the way they're playing.

"It's about making sure that we prepare well to perform well and that's not going to change regardless of who we play (and) where they are on the table.

"That's the nature of the business."

- NZ Herald