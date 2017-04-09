NRL Body Count: Brisbane Broncos lose Ben Hunt with hamstring tear

Brisbane will get an early and prolonged taste of life without Ben Hunt, after the halfback was ruled out for up to eight NRL matches with a torn hamstring.

The Broncos had been hoping Hunt, who is headed to St George Illawarra next year, would only miss three weeks with the injury suffered in Thursday's 32-8 win over the Sydney Roosters.

However, the injury proved much worse, with scans confirming he'll be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Making matters worse for Brisbane, likely back-up half and former NZ Kiwis captain Benji Marshall broke his wrist, while playing in Queensland Cup last week.

It means Kiwi bench utility Kodi Nikorima, who often provides impact out of dummy half, will likely slot in at halfback alongside five-eighth Anthony Milford. Nikorima has experience in the halves, having taken the Broncos to an under-20s grand final as a playmaker.

Coach Wayne Bennett also identified lower-grade playmakers Sam Scarlett and Todd Murphy as possible replacements.

North Queensland superstar Johnathan Thurston (calf) will have scans today, after limping off late in the Cowboys' loss to the Tigers.

The Cowboys are optimistic he faces only "a few" weeks on the sideline, not months, meaning he should be right for Origin I.

"It's a bit hard to get stuff done up here on a Sunday, so we will know the full extent on Monday," said Cowboys forward Ethan Lowe.

WEEKEND NRL CASUALTY WARD

Broncos: Halfback Ben Hunt (hamstring) is out for 6-8 weeks. Korbin Sims (ankle) is in doubt for next week, while Corey Oates (groin) was ruled out pre-game.

Bulldogs: David Klemmer (ankle) left the ground in a moon boot. Brad Abbey (concussion) must pass protocol, after failing to return.

Sea Eagles: Akuila Uate (groin) went down in the warm-up, but should be right for next week. Martin Taupau (rib cartilage) is set to spend some time on the sideline.

Dragons: Tyson Frizell (oblique strain) made it through just 25 minutes against the Sea Eagles.

Titans: Tyrone Roberts (broken toe) will miss some action, while Kevin Proctor (hamstring) and Chris McQueen (back) were ruled out pre-game.

Cowboys: Johnathan Thurston (calf) has scans today. The Cowboys are optimistic he faces only "a few" weeks on the sideline, not months. Shaun Fensom (ankle) tore ligaments, Lachlan Coote (calf) was a pre-game withdrawal.

Eels: Forward Frank Pritchard (foot) failed to finish. Bevan French (PCL, pre-game) was injured at training this week and will miss a month.

Storm: Jesse Bromwich and Cheyse Blair (both back) were pre-game withdrawals.

FULL NRL CASUALTY WARD

Broncos

Tom Opacic (Shoulder, Indefinite)

Mitchell Dodds (Leg, Indefinite)

Benji Marshall (Broken arm, Round 10)

Ben Hunt (Hamstring, Indefinite)

Korbin Sims (Ankle, Indefinite)

Corey Oates (Groin, Indefinite)

Bulldogs

Kerrod Holland (Shoulder, Round 7)

Will Hopoate (Fractured cheekbone, Round 9)

David Klemmer (Ankle, Indefinite)

Brad Abbey (Concussion, Round 7)

Chase Stanley (Knee, Indefinite)

Richie Kennar (Foot, Round 9)

Cowboys

Justin O'Neill (Hamstring, Round 8)

Antonio Winterstein (Broken forearm, Round 8)

Josh Chudleigh (ACL, Season)

Matt Scott (ACL, Season)

Johnathan Thurston (Calf, Indefinite)

Shaun Fensom (Ankle, Indefinite)

Lachlan Coote (Calf, Round 7)

Jake Granville (Broken leg, Round 9)

Dragons

Yaw Kiti Glymin (Shoulder, Indefinite)

Will Matthews (Dislocated hip, Indefinite)

Drew Hutchison (ACL, Season)

Tyson Frizell (Oblique, Indefinite)

Josh Dugan (Hamstring, Round 8)

Jai Field (Knee, Round 7)

Eels

Frank Pritchard (Foot, Indefinite)

Bevan French (Knee, Round 10)

Matt Woods (Shoulder, Round 8)

Greg Leleisiuao (ACL, Round 12)

Jeff Robson (Calf, Round 10)

Isaac De Gois (Concussion, Indefinite)

Kenny Edwards (Disciplinary, Round 8)

Cameron King (Knee, Round 8)

Knights

Rory Kostjasyn (Throat, Indefinite)

Jarrod Mullen (Drugs ban, Indefinite)

Dylan Phythian (ACL, Season)

Sam Mataora (Knee, Indefinite)

Jack Cogger (Groin, Round 16)

Panthers

Josh Mansour (ACL, Round 12)

Sam McKendry (ACL, Season)

James Fisher-Harris (Fractured cheekbone, Round 7)

Bryce Cartwright (Ankle, Round 7)

Tyrone Peachey (Ribs, Indefinite)

Matt Moylan (Disciplinary, Round 7)

Peta Hiku (Disciplinary, Round 7)

Waqa Blake (Disciplinary, Round 7)

Rabbitohs

Aaron Gray (Medial, Round 10)

Jake Goisweski (Knee, Round 12)

Connor Tracey (ACL, Indefinite)

Greg Inglis (ACL, Season)

Hymel Hunt (Suspension, Round 8)

Raiders

Kato Ottio (ACL, Round 10)

Kurt Baptiste (Achilles, Indefinite

Roosters

Sio Siua Taukeiaho (ACL, Indefinite)

Dylan Napa (Ankle, Indefinite)

Sea Eagles

Akuila Uate (Groin, Round 7)

Martin Taupau (Rib cartilage, Indefinite)

Billy Bainbridge (Shoulder, Indefinite)

Jonathan Wright (Ankle, Round 7)

Sharks

Daniel Mortimer (Knee, Round 8)

Storm

Cameron Munster (Broken jaw, Round 8)

Jesse Bromwich (Back, Indefinite)

Cheyse Blair (Back, Indefinite)

Tohu Harris (Foot, Round 9)

Tigers

Luke Brooks (Hamstring, Round 8)

Matt Ballin (Knee, Indefinite)

Titans

Nathan Peats (Shoulder, Round 7)

Pat Politoni (Broken arm, Round 7)

John Olive (Pectoral, Indefinite)

Agnatius Paasi (Shoulder, Round 10)

Jarryd Hayne (Ankle, Round 8)

Will Zillman (Calf, Indefinite)

Daniel Sarginson (Knee, Indefinite)

Tyrone Roberts (Broken toe, Indefinite)

Joe Greenwood (Concussion, Indefinite)

Kevin Proctor (Hamstring, Indefinite)

Chris McQueen (Back, Indefinite)

Nathaniel Peteru (Foot, Indefinite)

Warriors

Ben Matulino (Knee, Round 10)

Manu Vatuvei (Knee, Indefinite)

- news.com.au