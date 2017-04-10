Kieran Foran will quit Warriors for the Bulldogs over family reasons - latest report

The Canterbury Bulldogs are being reported as leading contenders for Kieran Foran's signature as speculation continues over the future of the Warriors five-eighth.

The Sydney Morning Herald says Foran's ex-partner Rebecca Pope is keen for Foran to return to Sydney, to be permanently closer to their children.

Foran helped steer the erratic Warriors to a second consecutive victory, over Parramatta, in the latest NRL round. It gives Foran a perfect Warriors record since his return from suspension and injury.

Pope reportedly favours the Bulldogs because Foran has a strong relationship with his old Manly Sea Eagles mentor Des Hasler.

The SMH stated: "Foran and Hasler have a very good relationship.

Foran has respect for Hasler, and Hasler is known to still have a huge regard for Foran. They have a father-son style bond - one that has lasted through all of the dramas that Foran has faced."

Foran had engaged Sam Ayoub, one of the NRL's major player agents, in another strong indication that he may head back to Australia after one season with the Warriors.

- NZ Herald