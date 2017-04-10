Three things from the Warriors' win over the Eels

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Three points from the Warriors' 22-10 win over the Eels on Sunday.

Defence paves the way

The Warriors took the easier route to victory - and the road less travelled - on Sunday against the Parramatta Eels. Instead of being forced into a gun slinging shootout, their defensive resilience paved the way for the 22-10 win.

It's been a rare sight with the Auckland club.

It was only the third time since the start of the 2016 season that they have held a team to 10 points or less, and needs to be the template for the rest of the year. It was built on a strong completion rate - 95 per cent in the first half and 82 per cent across the match - which meant that the Eels were constantly starting their sets deep in their own territory.

It was also pleasing to see the Warriors close out a match with authority. They endured a nervous last few minutes against the Knights in round one, and almost handed the Titans the initiative with some poor decisions in the last 10 minutes of last week's 28-22 victory.

Gavet looks the goods

Prop James Gavet is starting to deliver on his undoubted potential. When the 27-year-old arrived at Mt Smart before the start of last season he was seen as someone who could add an X factor to the Warriors pack, but it never really happened in 2016.

Gavet struggled with niggling injuries and his physical conditioning, but was always going to be better after a full pre-season heading into 2017. And so it has proved. His unrelenting effort on Sunday was at the cornerstone of the Warriors 22-10 victory, as he led the way on attack and defence. He took the hard carries into the heart of the Parramatta defence, and his physical approach inspired his teammates.

Back five lead from the front

The Warriors back five were impressive on Sunday, regularly giving a platform for the forwards to work from. It wasn't something the team always had last year, and has made a difference in 2017.

"They have set a real standard for us the whole year to be honest," said coach Stephen Kearney.

Solomone Kata - after an indifferent start to 2017 - showed some signs of recapturing his form against the Eels - and winger Ken Maumalo continues to impress, looking a world removed from the nervous youngster on display at the end of the 2015 season.

David Fusitua has added a physical edge to his game this year, and Blake Ayshford worked hard, though isn't wholly convincing as the long term option at centre. Most of all, captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck again underlined his importance. The fullback ran for a game high 204 metres and seemed be constantly involved on attack, whether making a kick return, backing up, or swooping around the outside of his halves on the overlap.

- NZ Herald