Dragons win 4th in a row in Australia's NRL

SYDNEY (AP) " Josh McCrone set up four tries and Gareth Widdop scored 19 points as the St. George Illawarra Dragons outclassed Manly 35-10 on Saturday for their fourth National Rugby League win in a row.

Tipped to finish near the bottom of the ladder at the start of the season, the 5-1 Dragons sit in first place ahead of Melbourne's grand final rematch with Cronulla on Sunday.

The Brisbane Broncos beat the Sydney Roosters 32-8, handing the Roosters their second straight loss after they opened the season with four wins.

The Broncos, 3-3, took an early 8-0 lead after the Roosters missed 18 tackles in the first 16 minutes, and 46 overall, a statistic that didn't impress Roosters coach Trent Robinson.

"That comes down to the Broncos playing really well and us being unacceptable the way we went about our tackling," Robinson said.

In other matches, a last-minute field goal from Adam Reynolds gave South Sydney a 21-20 win over Penrith, and halfback Matt Frawley scored a 40-meter solo try as the Canterbury Bulldogs beat Newcastle 22-12.

On Sunday, the New Zealand Warriors host Parramatta and the Storm will attempt to win their sixth in a row and remain the only undefeated team this season when they host the defending champion Sharks.