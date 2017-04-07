NRL: Jacob Lillyman unsure of Warriors future

Off-contract Warriors front-rower Jacob Lillyman wants to continue his playing career but is unsure if he will stay in Auckland beyond this season.

Lillyman is yet to begin talks with the Warriors about extending his contract and insists he has not spoken with any Australian clubs, leaving his career prospects up in the air.

The 33-year-old would like to remain at the Warriors but says the ball is in their court to open contract talks.

"I've loved it here. I've loved the club, it's certainly headed in the right direction and I would like to stay," said Lillyman.

"I haven't talked to these guys or any Aussie clubs yet.

"It's up to them whether they're keen to have me stick around but everything's a possibility at this stage.

"I haven't pressed the issue. I just wanted to figure out how I felt this season and get a bit of a gauge on things and it's obviously something we'll address down the track but I'm not too worried about it at this stage."

The Queensland State of Origin representative is known as a down-to-earth straight-shooter on and off the field.

By the end of last season, the disappointment and frustration of yet another demoralising Warriors campaign had taken its toll and left him weighing up his options.

He denies giving serious thought to retiring but felt he was in desperate need of a "freshen up" before looking beyond this season.

"Last year was pretty tough," he said. "I felt, as a senior player, the pressure, especially towards the back end with what happened with us, and it happened the last couple of years.

"That was pretty tough and it probably wore me down a little bit.

"But I had a really good break in the offseason. I came back really fresh and keen to get stuck in again and that's carried through.

"I wanted to see how I was feeling, just in terms of my body, but I feel really good and fresh.

"I'm keen to play on and I'm not too sure whether that will be here or someplace else but that's where it's at."

Ahead of Sunday's clash with Parramatta at Mt Smart Stadium, Lillyman is confident the Warriors forward pack is beginning to hit their straps after coming under fire over the opening month of the competition.

The pack consistently made good yards in their first four games but the side's attack benefitted noticeably when the speed of their play the balls improved both in the second-half against the Dragons and in last week's win over the Titans.

"We have improved a little bit there. There was one game there against the Bulldogs where, as a middle group, we probably weren't where we needed to be.

"We didn't gloss over it and the coaches put a rocket up us to improve and I think we have.

"Even the Dragons game was an improvement there and then again last weekend, so as long as we keep that going and keep rising to the challenge we'll continue to get better."

- NZ Herald