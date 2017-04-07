NRL: Set of six

Johnson a Chook?

Did you hear the one about the Sydney Roosters wanting to sign Shaun Johnson with the plan to play him at fullback? Interesting idea but even if Johnson did make the shock club and positional changes, he'd need to revert back into the halves for the New Zealand test side, with Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck owning the Kiwis No1 jersey.

All eyes on Foran

Kiwis coach David Kidwell was among the crowd at Mt Smart Stadium as Kieran Foran turned in a strong Warriors debut in their win over the Titans last Sunday. Kidwell would have been buoyed by Foran's performance after a 10-month layoff and was sighted post-match waiting outside the Warriors sheds. If Foran performs consistently over the next four rounds, he'll be among the first picked for the Anzac test in Canberra on May 5.

Eel in the mail

Radio Sport's drive show co-host Goran Paladin makes no secret of his love of the Parramatta Eels and it seems one local listener had a gutsful of his lack of support for the Warriors and decided to send him a message.

Paladin yesterday opened a mail package addressed to him with the mysterious details of Fish Boy and #Warriors the only clues as to the sender's identity. Curiosity and excitement quickly turned to disgust when the open parcel revealed a vacuum sealed plastic bag containing a severed eel's head in all its slimy, stinking glory. Paladin was momentarily alarmed but took comfort in not supporting the Broncos.

Kiwi Panthers

Ill-discipline from Panthers trio Matt Moylan, Waqa Blake and Peta Hiku has opened the door for Malakai Watene-Zelezniak to make his NRL debut alongside brother Dallin in tonight's clash with South Sydney. The pair last played together in the junior ranks in New Zealand.

Pushover try on cards?

Will we see another pushover try scored when the Warriors take on the Eels at Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday? Former Warriors fullback Sam Tomkins pinched one in their 48-0 thrashing of the Eels late in 2014, and it wasn't forgotten by Brad Arthur's men. Parramatta hooker Isaac De Gois returned serve from a surprise scrum-push when the visitors dished out a 40-18 hiding in round 26 of last season. "The boys were keen to get one back on them because the way they pushed us over in that scrum was pretty embarrassing," revealed Eels back-rower Tepai Moeroa.

Fox Memorial starts

Auckland's Fox Memorial competition begins tomorrow with reigning premiers Papakura squaring off against Pt Chevalier at Prince Edward Park in a rematch of last year's grand final. The remaining four matches will see Te Atatu hosting Richmond at Grey Lynn Park, Northcote taking on Glenora at Harold Moody Reserve, and Howick facing Mangere East at Paparoa Park, with all games kicking off at 2.30pm.

- NZ Herald