NRL: Consistency the key for Stephen Kearney and the Warriors

As they prepare for the Parramatta Eels at Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday coach Stephen Kearney wants consistency on the training park to transfer to consistent play on game day and the focus this week has been about improving some defensive laps, which have proved costly this season.

In each of the games they've played the Warriors have clocked off for a few moments and been fully punished by each of their five opponents so far who have managed to score back-to-back points and Kearney is trying to find a way to stop it from becoming a habit.

"I thought there was a period in the first half [against the Titans] where we probably got a little bit flustered and shell-shocked - there were a couple of quick tries that the Titans scored - for us it is making sure we guard against that," he said.

"It was just a couple of little areas in defense where the Titans - they worry you from tackle one to six - and we probably just missed our mark on a couple of occasions and, as you saw on the weekend, they can play some footy at you."

While the onus is clearly on players to improve their defensive decision-making and execution Kearney is adamant that it isn't one or two individuals letting them down.

"Defense is a bit of both - it is individual but you can do it a lot more effectively if you are working together as a team," the former World Cup-winning Kiwis mentor said.

"It is about making sure that the detail in our defensive work is spot on because the side we are playing this weekend has got some real strike in their team and we need to make sure we improve that area."

For both Kearney and star play-maker Kieran Foran this weekend serves as a bit of a grudge match against a club at which both men left under less-than-happy circumstances.

The Eels are also in the midst of a three-game losing streak but Kearney insists it makes no difference who the opposition is when he prepares for a game.

"It won't," he said defiantly when asked what impact that might have on him personally.

"I'm not really concerned about Parramatta - it is about making sure we fix the areas and improve the areas where we weren't so good at last week and keep maintaining the areas we were good at."

