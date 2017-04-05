NRL: Warriors nursing knocks ahead of Eels clash

Warriors vice-captain Simon Mannering and halves Shaun Johnson and Kieran Foran are among several key players nursing bumps and bruises but all are expected to be fit to turn out in Sunday's clash with Parramatta at Mt Smart Stadium.

Mannering completed a gym session away from the rest of the squad while Foran and Johnson performed light duties together with forward pair Jacob Lillyman and Bodene Thompson in wet conditions today.

Foran's workload is being carefully managed as he continues to overcome a hamstring injury and Johnson took a knock to his leg in Sunday's morale-boosting 28-22 win over the Gold Coast.

Thompson is managing a heel injury that forced him from the field during the second-half and Lillyman is carrying a slight hamstring niggle suffered in the pre-game warm-up.

Despite the inconvenience the veteran prop turned in a strong performance against the Titans and was able to join the NRL side for the latter part of today's field session.

Coach Stephen Kearney said it was just a case of easing the players workloads through the early part of the week and all five are expected to run out against the Eels.

"That's the case with most clubs during their first session back," said Kearney.

"A few guys have a few bumps and bruises and that's the case every week.

"Jacob warmed up with that (rehab) group but he jumped in for the rest of the session. And Shaun just took a whack on his legs."

Both sides have two wins under their belt after five rounds with the Warriors looking to go back-to-back while the visitors are desperate to halt a three-game losing run.

More to come.

- NZ Herald