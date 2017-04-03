NRL: How Foran will help transform Warriors into more consistent team

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Warriors back-rower Ryan Hoffman says the side's attacking play will continue to improve as new five-eighth Kieran Foran further establishes himself alongside their other key playmakers.

The former Manly and Parramatta five-eighth made an immediate impact in his debut club appearance in Sunday's 28-22 NRL win over the Titans and made clear how he can help transform the Warriors into a more consistent outfit.

The 26-year-old's calming presence at first-receiver allowed halfback Shaun Johnson to roam both sides of the ruck and his pinpoint kicking and sharp passing put doubts in the Titans defence to further relieve the pressure on his halves partner.

"In terms of controlling the game, it was just good having another voice out there to take a bit of pressure off his (Johnson's) shoulders," said Hoffman.

"It certainly gives him the chance to cover the whole field (and) we like to have Kieran on the ball and have Shaun floating both sides of the ruck to really create that option.

"He's such a dangerous player, Shaun, because he's a threat when he runs (and) he's also a threat with his pass.

"The more chances we can get him playing all over the park the better it's going to be and certainly Kieran provides that."

Foran's strong talk and organisation also simplified the work of hooker Issac Luke and the side's forwards, and his direct running helped fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck find space wider out while improving cohesion throughout the backline.

"It's mine and Shaun's job to direct the boys and tell them what we want and that's what we need to do for 80 minutes," said Foran.

Continued below.

Related Content NRL: NRL Round 5 redux Video Watch NZH Focus: Kieran Foran makes impressive return NRL: Kieran Foran leads Warriors to gutsy victory

"The guys responded really well. They want us to tell them where we want them to get to on the field and what plays are coming next.

"I'm always trying to bark instructions and tell them those sorts of things and our plays worked really well."

Down 22-12 following a patchy first-half, the Warriors found their groove after the break and produced their best 40 minutes of the season so far to end a three-game losing run with a morale-boosting second win.

"It was a good lesson for us," said Hoffman.

"Everyone chipped in and did their job, especially in that second-half, and it showed what we can do.

"We've got the players that really can create something, like the spine, (and) they certainly took their opportunities."

Ahead of Sunday's round six home clash against Parramatta at Mt Smart Stadium, Hoffman wants them to be more clinical in the first-half to avoid another unnecessary points-chase.

"We need to finish off the first half better," he said.

"The last two weeks finishing off our first halves has been quite poor and it's forcing us to work harder than what we really should.

"But we need to take confidence from the way we're finishing games but we certainly don't want to put ourselves under so much pressure every week."

- NZ Herald