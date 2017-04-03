Bitter blow: Benji Marshall now struggling to crack the Broncos

Is this the end for one of league's greats?

Benji Marshall's hopes of a return to the NRL have hit a screeching halt. Marshall, the former Kiwis captain, has been trying to crack the Brisbane Broncos side with feeder club Redcliffe.

But after a superb performance on the weekend, it has been revealed he might have suffered a wrist fracture.

Marshall, playing at fullback, was hit in a big tackle towards the end of the game.

"It's either strained or fractured," he said, adding that the Ipswich Jets tackler Billy McConnachie had sought him out afterwards.

"For a guy (McConnachie) who is so aggressive, I have never seen anyone more apologetic.

"But it's footy and you have to expect that. I wanted them to chase me but I just didn't know he was coming that hard."

News.com also reported that Marshall's route into Wayne Bennett's side had become tougher due to the form of Kodi Nikorima, who is playing for Norths as he comes back from a shoulder injury last year. Nikorima was said to be in "superb form", playing at five-eighth, hooker, fullback and centre.

Marshall, who has a one-year Broncos contract, is awaiting scan results. The 32-year-old, who inspired the Wests Tigers to the premiership in 2005, was a surprise signing by Wayne Bennett.

After looking like a bench prospect Marshall, who had Achilles problems, was initially sent to local club football this season. But he made a surprise appearance against the Storm, playing at lock for 10 minutes in a close loss to Melbourne.

There were also reports that Bennett confronted Marshall over allegations he complained about Anthony Milford's work ethic in the gym.

- NZ Herald