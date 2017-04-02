League: Kieran Foran shows plenty of promise on debut

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

In the wake of today's last gasp 28-22 win over the Titans, Warriors coach Stephen Kearney remarked that Kieran Foran could "probably play on the moon".

There won't be a chance to test that theory - not this year anyway - but there was a touch of supersonic about Foran's first outing in a Warriors jersey.

Kearney's quip was referring to Foran's mental and physical toughness and his ability to put all kinds of circumstances aside and just perform.

And perform he did. After such a long time away from the game, all of his off field issues and last week's false start against the Dragons, there couldn't have been more pressure on the shoulders of the 26-year-old.

Given the situation, it was a very promising debut. Foran offered control and organization and his ability to play first receiver allowed Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck much more latitude. Foran also defended well, and scored a crucial try midway through the second half. But what stood out the most was his traffic cop like ability to direct his teammates.

He reminded of Cooper Cronk in the way he organised runners around him, and it's a sight that hasn't been seen at Mt Smart for years.

"For his first hit out - [given] how long has he been out of the game for - and he comes out and controls us, gets us to our points and just competes," said Johnson. "He competes so well and you get inspired by that. He has come such a long way and I am looking forward to spending the year with him."

Foran cut a relieved - and exhausted figure - after the game.

"I was pretty anxious leading up to today's game and now I can really focus on the season with the boys," said Foran. "We hung in there today, which was the main thing."

One of the biggest cheers of the day came in the 62nd minute, when Foran slid through the line, beating two Titans defenders to score.

"I got the ball off Shauny and went out wide looking for Hoffy," said Foran. "But I felt them slide off me and just pinned the ears back. It was nice to get over the line."

"I was able to reflect a little bit after that try and take in something that I have really missed. That great feeling when you are able to cross the line for your side and do something like that."

One imagines there is more to come.

- NZ Herald