NRL: Kieran Foran leads Warriors to gutsy victory

Warriors star signing Kieran Foran exorcised his demons and helped inspire his new teammates to a gutsy 28-22 NRL victory at Mt Smart Stadium today.

Foran crossed for a vital second-half try before completing his club debut and first match in almost a year in impressive style, as the Warriors snapped a three-game losing streak to claim their second win of the season.

The 26-year-old slotted in comfortably amongst the club's all-Kiwis test spine, playing a hand in David Fusitu'a's first-half try before crossing himself to help level the scores at 22-22 18 minutes from fulltime.

Both sides tried to work a field goal with attempts from Johnson and Titans playmaker Kane Elgey spraying wide of the posts before Warriors back-rower Ryan Hoffman's unlikely attempt earned a repeat set after a Titans touch sent it dead ingoal.

From the restart, the Warriors launched yet another raid, before Hoffman found himself running on to a short ball from Johnson to sprint in for the match-winner two minutes from fulltime.

They did it the hard way, conceding the lead twice in the first-half as the Titans lifted their game to snatch a pair of tries to Dale Copley and Daniel Vidot, before an Elgey double gave them a 22-12 lead at halftime.

A Roger Tuivasa-Sheck try early in the second-half sparked the home side and they grew in confidence on the back of a dominant forward effort and heavy involvement from their key playmakers.

The Warriors were able to dominate possession and territory but despite attack, mistakes, poor execution and determined defence kept them at bay.

Foran provided the circuit-breaker, bringing the crowd and teammates to life after breaking through to dive over for their third four-pointer, with Johnson's fourth conversion setting up a heart-stopping finish.

With golden point looming, all eyes were on Foran to cap a fairytale return, but it was Hoffman who clinched the result and sent the crowd into raptures.

Warriors 28 (Shaun Johnson, David Fusitu'a, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Kieran Foran, Ryan Hoffman tries, Johnson 4 cons)

Titans 22 (Dale Copley, Daniel Vidot, Kane Elgey 2 tries, Ash Taylor 2, Tyrone Roberts cons)​

