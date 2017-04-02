League: Kieran Foran confirmed to make Warriors debut

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Warriors star recruit Kieran Foran is confirmed to make his club debut in this afternoon's crucial round five NRL clash against the Gold Coast Titans at Mt Smart Stadium.

Foran will start in his first game in almost a year, after being a last-minute withdrawal before last week's defeat to St George Illawarra due to a hamstring injury sustained during the warm-up.

Back-up five-eighth Ata Hingano has been retained in coach Stephen Kearney's final 17-man squad, filling a spot on the interchange bench alongside forward trio Charlie Gubb, Sam Lisone and Ligi Sao.

The Warriors are desperate to get their campaign back on track and climb out of 14th spot on the premiership ladder after three straight defeats to the Storm, Bulldogs and Dragons.

The only other change from last week's line-up sees Blake Ayshford move to the right wing after Tui Lolohea was dropped before turning out in today's reserve grade match against Blacktown.

Utility Nathaniel Roache, forward Bunty Afoa, prop Albert Vete and halfback Mason Lino have also been cut from the NRL bench and extended reserves to take part in the curtain raiser.

Titans centre Konrad Hurrell has failed to recover from an ankle injury and will miss the match, which would have been his first against his former side back at Mt Smart.

In the earlier game today, the Warriors Under 20s side were pipped 30-34 to the young Titans.

Warriors v Gold Coast Titans at Mt Smart Stadium, 4pm

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-sheck, 2. Blake Ayshford, 3. David Fusitu'a, 4. Solomone Kata, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Shaun Johnson, 15. James Gavet, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Jacob Lillyman, 11. Bodene Thompson, 12. Ryan Hoffman, 13. Simon Mannering.

Interchange: 8. Charlie Gubb, 16. Sam Lisone, 17. Ligi Sao, 22. Ata Hingano.

Gold Coast Titans: 1. Tyrone Roberts, 2. Tyrone Roberts-Davis, 3. Dale Copley, 12. Chris McQueen, 5. Daniel Vidot,6. Kane Elgey, 7. Ashley Taylor, 8. Jarrod Wallace, 9. Ryan Simpkins, 10. Ryan James, 11. Kevin Proctor, 17. Joe Greenwood, 13. Leivaha Pulu.

Interchange: 14. Karl Lawton, 15. Nathaniel Peteru, 16. Chris Grevsmuhl, 18. Max King

- NZ Herald