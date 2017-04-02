League: Police in Sydney checking on phone

Kieran Foran was stopped by New South Wales police at Sydney Airport last Saturday, as he arrived with the Warriors ahead of their round four match against the Dragons.

The high profile Warriors recruit, who has been embroiled in off field issues in the past year, was taken to an interview room and after a brief meeting was asked to hand over his mobile phone, which has been retained by NSW police.

It is expected to be returned this week.

Foran has regularly returned to Australia to spend time with his two young children since moving to Auckland in November.

It's understood he wasn't stopped at Sydney Airport on any previous trip this year, although he went through the same procedure during a visit late last year.

Foran has admitted to a significant gambling problem in the past, and has been in the spotlight due to his close friendship with former Sydney brothel owner Eddie Hayson.

Hayson has been associated with a raft of organised crime and underworld figures, and linked with some huge wagers on NRL games, which are part of the NSW Crime Commission investigation into existing allegations of match fixing on NRL games in 2015 and 2016.

Warriors managing director Jim Doyle is unconcerned by last Saturday's incident.

"We recently spent more than seven hours meeting with the NRL integrity unit who went through all of Kieran's bank statements, phone records and betting accounts, and he was cleared," said Doyle.

"I can guarantee that if Kieran was involved in anything, he would not have been registered to play. I have spoken to the NRL and nothing has changed from their point of view.

"There is an ongoing investigation into Eddie Hayson, and Kieran has been questioned by association," said Doyle. "It's a random thing that every now and again might happen. They asked him a few questions and took his phone."

Doyle added that it was a similar scenario during the long running ASADA investigation into drugs in sport, when some Cronulla Sharks players had their phones seized after they re-entered Australia.

Doyle also said he has received an undertaking from NSW police that Foran's name will be taken off their list of potential airport arrival interviewees.

