League: Playmaker Johnson still to agree on deal with Warriors

The Warriors have still yet to agree a new NRL deal for Shaun Johnson, and have none of their topline halves signed beyond this season.

Although the club is confident Johnson is close to signing a new contract, the uncertainty is the last thing the Warriors need.

Kieran Foran's future won't be decided for a few months at least, as the former Kiwis five-eighth wants some games under his belt, and Ata Hingano's contract expires at the end of 2017.

At least two of them are likely to be at Mt Smart next year, but it is an unusual situation for the club to be in.

It's normal for marquee players - and especially halves - to be locked in well before their contracts end.

It hasn't happened this time with Johnson, although the club remain hopeful of securing his signature.

"We are in a holding pattern," said Warriors recruitment manager Tony Iro. "We have an offer on the table and it is the usual negotiating process.

"We think we have plenty of common ground."

Johnson has maintained he has no great desire to leave Auckland, but the start to this season hasn't helped the mood around Mt Smart. While there is always talk of potential with the Warriors, at some stage they have to break through and look like a team capable of being contenders.

"I feel like every year we have such a strong squad and we can do great things," Johnson told the Weekend Herald last week.

"It's about figuring out what the gap is between turning that team into one that can make a grand final and have a shot at the title, and a team that is going to fizzle away at the end.

"We've always had lots of talent here [and] good, strong rosters so there has obviously been something missing there.

"We've been chipping away and hopefully we are starting to figure it out."

Johnson's next contract decision is crucial.

He turns 27 in September, and with his game so reliant on pace and acceleration, will be coming into his peak over the next two or three years.

"I'm not too worried," said Johnson.

"It's the first time I have been in this position where I haven't re-signed before I have got to this point in this season.

"But I need to take all things on board before you make such a decision."

Hingano's fate is tied to Johnson and especially that of Foran.

If Foran decides to stay beyond this season, the young half will be tempted to take up one of the Australian offers that have come his way. Otherwise Hingano is likely to ink an improved deal at Mt Smart, and establish himself in the six jersey for years to come.

Hingano and Johnson could be reunited tomorrow against the Titans at Mt Smart Stadium in their round five clash, with Foran still battling a hamstring strain, though the former Manly and Parramatta five-eighth will be given until the captain's run today to prove his fitness.

The Warriors have an impressive record against the Titans. They have won 13 of the 20 clashes between the two teams, but more pertinently have lost just one of the past 12 encounters.

