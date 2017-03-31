NRL: McDonald's voucher goes down a treat

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Bulldogs captain James Graham stunned the crowd with a spectacular try-saving tackle late in the second half, leading the Canterbury unit home to a 10-7 win over the Brisbane Broncos.

His performance was enough to earn him the McDonald's man of the match accolade, gifting him with $1000 of greasy food to devour.

NRL commentator Brad Fittler caught up with the 31-year-old Englishman after the match, asking whether he'd have it to himself or gift it away.

"What are you going to do with that, who are you going to give it to?" Fittler asked.

Graham, struggling to hold himself together, laughed as he replied.

"Sam Kasiano," he said, obviously in reference of his 122kg teammate's ample build.

- news.com.au

- news.com.au