NRL: Set of six

Mt Smart turf transplant

A large section of the Mt Smart Stadium field was removed and replaced with new turf midweek following Adele's third and final sold-out and rain-soaked concert on Sunday. Warriors boss Jim Doyle was confident the ground would be ready for Sunday's clash against the Gold Coast Titans, saying: "Those grounds were fine as well so the ground staff are really confident it's all under control."

Webster's Tigers unlucky

Former Warriors coach Andrew McFadden wished his old assistant Andrew Webster good luck last week after he was thrust into the Wests Tigers head coaching role following Jason Taylor's axing. Webster was denied a fairy-tale introduction after the Tigers were run down 22-14 by Melbourne at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday, but McFadden was impressed with his first-up effort. "He handled it really well," said McFadden.

Game rallies around Kimmorley

The league community is rallying around former premiership winner and Clive Churchill medallist Brett Kimmorley as he farewells his wife this week. Sharnie Kimmorley died last Thursday after a year-long battle with cancer at the age of 38.

A number of Kimmorley's former Storm teammates are making the trip to Sydney to attend the mother-of-four's funeral while the Illawarra club the Wests Devils, where Kimmorley is coaching, is organising a fund-raiser on his family's behalf.

Widdop to test the market

Off-contract Dragons five-eighth Gareth Widdop is to take advantage of his red-hot form in 2017 to test himself on the open market. Widdop has been in blistering form for the Red V this season, overcoming a pre-game car crash to lead the Dragons to victory over the Warriors on Sunday and have the Sydney club sitting third on the ladder. The English international is open to playing in the halves or at fullback next season.

Love for Reynolds after all

Premiers Cronulla have become a potential landing spot for off-contract and out-of-favour Bulldogs five-eighth Josh Reynolds. While Reynolds continues to hold out hope of extending his stay with the Dogs, Sharks coach Shane Flanagan has put his hand up for the former NSW Origin rep. "I've known Josh since he was a kid, we're from the same junior club," Flanagan told Channel Nine. "I know his father and his mother so that's where that interest comes from. If he's going to leave the Bulldogs, I'll talk to him."

Nines World Cup gets the go-ahead

A Nines World Cup is planned at the end of the 2019 season. The Rugby League International Federation made the announcement this week but is yet to lock in a location but it is likely to be in the southern hemisphere.

- NZ Herald