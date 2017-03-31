League: Kiwi Titans on giant mission

By Dale Budge

A couple of the Kiwi contingent in the Gold Coast Titans will be fired up with a point to prove against the Warriors at Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday.

Centre Konrad Hurrell and props Nathaniel Peteru, Paterika Vaivai and Agnatius Paasi (who isn't playing this week) were shown the door at the Warriors before finding a home at the Titans while Kiwis Kevin Proctor and Leivaha Pulu will return to their county of birth eager for a big performance.

Hurrell will enjoy most of the attention having left midway through last season after a string of run-ins with the club.

"He said he's had this game circled off on the draw for a while," Titans co-captain Proctor said. "He is really keen to make a big statement against his former club."

Proctor also returns to New Zealand, for whom he has played 16 test matches, with a point to prove. He signed with the Titans in the off-season and shapes as one of their key players.

"It is always good to get back home and play in front of family," he said. "I don't get to see them that much. It will be a lot nicer if we win."

The Titans surprised by making the finals last year but have been a little up and down this year with a one win and three loss record.

"We need to improve a lot," Proctor admitted. "We have a new defensive structure this year and I think the boys are just getting used to it. It ended up costing us a couple of games with our defensive reads and tackles. It is only a few minor changes we need to make and once we make those changes and get a few players back I think we'll be right."

Proctor is aware of not under-estimating a Warriors side that has been really poor the past two weeks and with a point to prove in front of their home crowd.

"Potentially getting Kieran Foran back and coming off the back of a couple of losses they will be dangerous this weekend," Proctor said.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old is relishing taking on a leadership role with the Titans having spent so long as a henchman alongside the likes of Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk at the Storm.

"It is a different role for me. There were so many good leaders down there in Melbourne and you didn't have to think about that - you just concentrated on your own role.

"I'm enjoying it. It is new for me. I have even called Smithy up for some advice. But I am enjoying it so far."

- NZ Herald