League: Warriors frustrating and disappointing - Sterling

Dally M Medal winner and league commentator Peter Sterling has launched a stinging criticism of the Warriors and written them off as playoff contenders this year.

The former Eels, NSW and Australian halfback is one of the leading analysts in the game and has bagged the Warriors in his various media roles over the past week after the side fell to their third successive loss to the Dragons on Sunday.

On the Monday Night with Matty Johns show, Sterling didn't pull any punches when giving Warriors fans an ominous warning about the season ahead.

"I think if you are a Warriors fan you can look forward to two things this year and that is frustration and disappointment and they have delivered in spades in the first month."

Sterling, who only 18 months ago lauded his former club's acquisition of current Warriors five-eighth Kieran Foran as one of the club's greatest signings, doubts the premiership winner will make much impact whenever he is able to take the field.

"I don't know that Kieran Foran finally coming into this team will make a whole lot of difference," Sterling said.

It appears Sterling's criticism is more about the Warriors mental application as it is about anything in particular.

"They are way off the pace. The little things in the game just aren't important enough for them, some terrible defence so again they will have an ordinary start, come good during Origin and then fall away again."

- NZ Herald