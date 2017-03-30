League: Darius Boyd tipped to retain Kangaroos spot against Kiwis

Darius Boyd is expected to retain his position at fullback for the Anzac Test, with Australia coach Mal Meninga keen to see Billy Slater play more NRL games, before he makes an international comeback.

Slater has made an impressive return for the Melbourne Storm, sparking speculation he could force his way back into the Kangaroos starting line-up for the match against New Zealand in Canberra on May 5.

"It's up in the air, but my immediate reaction is that Darius probably deserves to stay there for the time being and Billy finds his feet in the National Rugby League," Meninga told AAP.

"My view is that he needs to play a bit more footy, but he's always in the picture, he's such a great player."

Meninga said Boyd's man-of-the-match performance in last year's Four Nations would make it hard for Slater to take back his No 1 test jersey.

"I'm a bit of a loyalist," he said. "The players that did so well in the Four Nations, in my opinion, hold precedence at this stage above other guys coming into the squad."

A season-ending injury to test centre Greg Inglis has given a raft of players the chance for a national starting spot, with Meninga nominating five players who have put themselves in contention to replace the Rabbitohs back.

"Jarrod Croker is obviously in the picture," Meninga said. "Will Chambers has played left centre before at Origin level, which is big.

"Justin O'Neill played left centre in Greg's absence in the Four Nations and we've also got Michael Jennings who is playing well. Josh Morris is a left centre, so there's some talent there."

Test prop Matt Scott has also been ruled out for the year, creating another selection headache for the Kangaroos. Canterbury forward David Klemmer's work off the bench at the Four Nations impressed Meninga, putting him in the frame to replace Scott, along with Raiders wrecking ball Shannon Boyd.

Meninga also hinted Dylan Napa's Origin debut could lead to higher honours.

"Dylan Napa will play for Queensland - I'll stake my house on that," Meninga said. "You can't replace people of Greg and Matt's ability, status and leadership in the team, but there's some great quality players that can fill their spots."

- NZ Herald