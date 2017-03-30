Listen: Liam Squire and Joe Wheeler talk dog food and dodgy mullets

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Let's talk a bit of footy with Joe "Farmlands" Wheeler and Liam "business at the front, party at the back" Squire.

It turns out Squire is a fan of farming, especially when it comes to Zeal Dog Food. This may have something to do with the fact they are sponsoring him but that doesn't stop Liam from getting a cheeky plug in...

The Country's Jamie Mackay wants to know what Squire is up to on the field but Wheeler is more concerned with the All Black's marital status, enquiring whether Liam is interested in finding a fiancé in the farming world?

Finally it's time to knuckle down and talk Super Rugby with a look into this weekend's action.

- The Country