League: Kieran Foran not talking about the past

Kieran Foran is in a much better place - but doesn't want to talk about the off field dramas of the last year.

He also has realistic expectations about his potential impact about the Warriors - saying he is "not out to set the world on fire" but admits he can't wait to get back out on the field.

The 26-year-old confident that will happen within the next fortnight, despite the hamstring strain suffered last Sunday, with a final call on his chances of fronting against the Titans this weekend to be left until the captain's run.

Foran made his long awaited appearance in front of the media on Wednesday morning, but brushed off any questions about his well-publicized issues over the last 12 months.

"I'm not looking back, it's all about moving forward," said Foran. "I'm not commenting on all that past stuff. I've been through all that with the NRL. There have been some difficult times but I have gotten through it. I've got plenty of help over here."

However, in a nod to his physiological issues that have plagued him since the start of last season and culminated in a suicide attempt last April, Foran said he was feeling much better mentally and emotionally. There was still some way to go, but he was on the right track.

"I'm really happy where I am," said Foran. "Mentally I have really noticed a change in myself and have started feeling better. It's been good to have a smile back on the face."

He admitted that moving back to his country of birth - and living away from his two young children - was something that he had never contemplated but it has been a necessary change of environment, away from the Sydney fishbowl.

"It's what I needed," said Foran. "I've really enjoyed the pace of Auckland again. It's a slower pace than Sydney. It's been nice getting back to my roots again."

Foran is signed to a one year deal and in the past few weeks there have been rumours out of Australia that rival clubs are already circling, looking to bring him back across the Tasman. The 26-year-old said he wasn't ruling anything out, but just wanted to focus on getting back into action.

"I'm not even thinking about that," said Foran. "I want to get on the field for the Warriors and put my best foot forward for the club. [Staying on in 2018] is definitely an option and I am not ruling anything out at this stage but my focus now is getting back out there with the boys."

The Kiwis international didn't specify when his return would be, after his planned comeback against St George last Sunday was sabotaged by a last minute hamstring strain.



"I'm hopeful of it happening in the next couple of weeks," said Foran. "I had a run today, felt reasonably good. I'm optimistic but I won't know until I try to explode off it. There's no tear...we are reasonably confident it is just a strain. I'm desperate to get out with the boys but if I can't I will make the smart decision and wait one more week."

Foran admitted the circumstances at Kogarah last weekend were bizarre and his first emotion was "disbelief"

"I felt a bit of a twinge up high and I made the call with the coaches not to play," reflected Foran.

[I'd had] no problems with the hamstrings all pre-season and I just couldn't believe it. It was really bizarre how it happened but I had to accept it; it is what it is and it was the right decision not to play."

When he finally takes the field - expected to be within the next fortnight - Foran has modest goals.

"I just want to find my feet again," said Foran. "I'm not coming out to try and set the world on fire. I want to get back to where I was It will take time to find my feet [as] I've had some time on the sidelines."

- NZ Herald